MFA calls on Georgia to allow consuls to visit Ukrainians on hunger strike in Daria

on August 5, five deported Ukrainians went on a hunger strike on the border of Georgia and Russia

Dariali checkpoint (Illustrative photo: wikimapia)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on the Georgian side to provide immediate access to consuls to Ukrainians who are on hunger strike at the Dariani checkpoint on the border between Russia and Georgia. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on the official website.

"On August 5, five Ukrainian citizens held at the Darioli checkpoint were released, announced an indefinite hunger strike demanding to be allowed to cross the border of Georgia. They are joined by other citizens who are at this checkpoint," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said that consuls of the Ukrainian embassy in Georgia immediately went to the scene and appealed to the Georgian side to allow them to see their fellow citizens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the situation at the Dariani checkpoint has been aggravated since the second half of June. It was then that Russia stepped up deportations of Ukrainian citizens across the border with Georgia.

According to the ministry, this led to a deterioration in the humanitarian situation in this area.

"Since the end of June, Ukrainian consular offices have organized the departure of 44 citizens from the buffer zone. At the same time, Russia continues to deport new people, which may indicate a targeted operation," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry emphasized that Russia ignores Ukraine's public calls to send deportees directly to the Ukrainian border, not to other countries.

Most of the Ukrainians deported by Russia are people who had or have a criminal record, including those who were taken from the temporarily occupied territories, the Foreign Ministry noted.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Ukrainian side is actively working with the governments of Georgia and Moldova, as well as with international organizations, to ensure the transit of citizens and resolve the situation.