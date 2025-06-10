Hungarian government's communication line demonizing Ukraine and Zelensky has gone off the rails, Foreign Ministry says

The Hungarian government's bet on demonizing Ukraine is losing and short-sighted, Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said. This is how the foreign ministry reacted to the provocative statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.

Tychyi emphasized that Ukraine offers a full and unconditional ceasefire, while Russia rejects it, continuing the war and killing.

"But for some reason we do not see Hungary's demands that Russia agree to a ceasefire. Official Budapest is silent on this issue. Or it continues to absurdly accuse Ukraine of not wanting peace," the Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized.

According to him, the communication line of the Hungarian authorities, which demonizes Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has gone off the rails. He added that where it is necessary to be principled, the Hungarian authorities are silent. And where it is necessary to look for common ground, it throws groundless accusations.

The MFA spokesperson believes that it is not surprising that in such circumstances a simple appeal of the Ukrainian side to the Hungarian media leads to nervous, escalating and unfair accusations of the Hungarian authorities.

He expressed his belief that good neighborly relations between Ukraine and Hungary are critically important for both countries. Kyiv takes a responsible attitude to all questions from the Hungarian side regarding the rights and opportunities of the Hungarian national minority and has repeatedly demonstrated a constructive and good-neighborly approach in this and other issues.

"However, good neighborliness must be mutual. The Hungarian authorities' bet on the primitive demonization of Ukraine is a losing and short-sighted one. We hope that the search for imaginary enemies will one day pass, and the good neighborliness of the two peoples will remain," the statement reads.

Earlier in the day, Szijjarto, quoted on social media platform X by Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs, said that Zelenskyy allegedly wants a puppet government in Hungary that would send Hungarian money to Kyiv. The country's foreign minister called it part of anti-Hungarian propaganda.

"Hungary stands for peace – it does not send weapons or money to Ukraine. But it does not seem to be in Zelensky's interests," Szijjarto said.

According to him, 2026 will be a decisive year.

"The elections will determine whether Hungary will get a pro-Ukrainian puppet government or a national government committed to non-interference in the war. The decision is up to the Hungarian people," Szijjarto emphasized .