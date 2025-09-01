Military exercises involving nuclear weapons begin in Belarus

More than 2,000 soldiers from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are allegedly taking part in the exercises

Military exercises (Photo: Ministry of Defense of Belarus)

On August 31, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) began exercises in Belarus to practice the use of nuclear weapons. About reports Deutsche Welle.

The maneuvers allegedly involve more than 2,000 troops from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

In addition, 450 pieces of weapons and equipment will be deployed, including nine airplanes and helicopters, as well as more than 70 drones of various types.

First Deputy Defense Minister of Belarus Major General Pavel Muraveika said that the maneuvers will include planning for the use of nuclear weapons without conducting nuclear tests.

The training will end on September 6.