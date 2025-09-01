Military exercises involving nuclear weapons begin in Belarus
On August 31, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) began exercises in Belarus to practice the use of nuclear weapons. About reports Deutsche Welle.
The maneuvers allegedly involve more than 2,000 troops from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.
In addition, 450 pieces of weapons and equipment will be deployed, including nine airplanes and helicopters, as well as more than 70 drones of various types.
First Deputy Defense Minister of Belarus Major General Pavel Muraveika said that the maneuvers will include planning for the use of nuclear weapons without conducting nuclear tests.
The training will end on September 6.
- march 25, 2023 Putin said about its intention to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, allegedly in response to the UK's plans to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium munitions.
- on June 14, Lukashenko said that Belarus started receiving the first tactical nuclear weapon from Russia.
- In January 2024, Lukashenko said that allegedly received nuclear missiles for the Iskander system from Russia.
- In January 2025, Lukashenko's propaganda media claimedthat Belarus will receive the Oreshnik missile system from Russia "any day now."
- In May, foreign intelligence reported that belarus has no nuclear weaponsdespite Lukashenko's statements.
