Minister of Finance of Germany: We will make clear our support for Ukraine in the G7 statement

Earlier it was reported that the United States was allegedly against including further support for Ukraine in the G7 statement

Lars Klingbeil (Photo: x.com/larsklingbeil)

The Group of Seven (G7) countries is likely to prepare a joint communiqué demonstrating its support for Ukraine. This was stated by German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil at a press conference in Banff, , according to Reuters.

"We will make that clear, and I am very confident that we will also reach a joint communiqué," he said .

According to Klingbeil, if Russia is not ready to start serious talks with Ukraine, Ukraine's allies "may consider additional sanctions.".

The German minister also noted that at the meeting, the G7 finance ministers and their Ukrainian counterparts concluded that the conflict is a "brutal war" initiated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and that support for Ukraine is not weakening.

"I am optimistic that eventually such language will also be included in the communiqué, but please wait for the exact wording as I want to provide that to the Canadian Chairmanship this afternoon," he said .