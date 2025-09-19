More than 10,000 men aged 18-22 left Ukraine for Poland in a week

A week earlier, 460-500 men of this age group crossed the border with Poland

Polish border guards (Illustrative photo: Straż Graniczna)

During the week, 10,705 Ukrainian men aged 18-22 left Ukraine for Poland. A week earlier, a much smaller number of them left, reports hromadske, citing data from Polish border guards.

The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service claims that it does not keep records of border crossings by citizens of this particular age group. There is no mass exodus of men after the permit, and border guards consider such statements to be part of Russian propaganda.

However, according to Polish border guards, from August 29 to September 3, 6100 Ukrainian men aged 18-22 traveled to Podkarpackie Voivodeship. A week earlier, 500 such people left.

In the Lublin Voivodeship, 4605 Ukrainian men of this age group left during the same period, compared to 461 in the previous week.

It is noted that in the opposite direction, i.e. from Poland to Ukraine, Ukrainian men also left – the net outflow amounted to 7404 people.