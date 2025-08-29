Zelenskyy: Travel permit for 18-22-year-olds does not affect defense capability – Zelenskyy

The President stated that there is a problem when parents take boys "without finishing school"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The government's decision to allow men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad during the war did not affect Ukraine's defense capabilities. This was announced at a briefing by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State stated that the number of young men graduating from school is decreasing.

"It was a wide range of consultations, primarily with the military and educators. We really need, if we want to keep Ukrainian boys in Ukraine, we need, first of all, that they finish school here. And that their parents do not take them out," Zelensky said.

The President added that parents are starting to take young men "without finishing school," and this, in his words, is very bad.

"It is at this age, in high school, that they lose touch with Ukraine. This is a fact today," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that we are talking about thousands of young men. And this trend is getting worse.

"We looked at the age. We talked to the military command. We absolutely understand that this age, the university age, the student age, that children can safely finish school not only in Ukraine, but, most importantly, enter Ukrainian universities," the Head of State emphasized.

He noted that in terms of "all these areas, all these issues, the answer was found, which had no impact on the defense capability of our state".

The President clarified that there are currently no mass departures of Ukrainians of this category abroad.

On August 26, 2025, the government allowed men aged 18-22 to leave Ukraine during the war. The document refers to all citizens of the corresponding age.

On August 27, the Cabinet of Ministers published a corresponding resolution. It came into force on August 28.