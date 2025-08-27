The Cabinet of Ministers has published a resolution on men's travel abroad. The changes will come into force on August 28

The text of the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution, which was approved on August 26, has been published

Crossing the border (Illustrative photo: SBGSU)

The Cabinet of Ministers officially published on the Government Portal amendments to the rules for crossing the border of Ukraine, which allow men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.

The document states that in the event of martial law, border crossing restrictions do not apply to male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 22 inclusive. However, it is clarified that the exceptions are the cases specified in paragraph 2.14 of these border crossing rules.

As previously reported by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko, these restrictions apply to persons, holding positions in state or local authorities and other officials. They are allowed to leave Ukraine only on business trips.

The new border crossing rules will come into effect the day after the official publication of the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution, i.e. on August 28.

screenshot of the Cabinet of Ministers resolution