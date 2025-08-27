The Cabinet of Ministers has published a resolution on men's travel abroad. The changes will come into force on August 28
The Cabinet of Ministers officially published on the Government Portal amendments to the rules for crossing the border of Ukraine, which allow men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.
The document states that in the event of martial law, border crossing restrictions do not apply to male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 22 inclusive. However, it is clarified that the exceptions are the cases specified in paragraph 2.14 of these border crossing rules.
As previously reported by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko, these restrictions apply to persons, holding positions in state or local authorities and other officials. They are allowed to leave Ukraine only on business trips.
The new border crossing rules will come into effect the day after the official publication of the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution, i.e. on August 28.
- august 12 Zelenskiy instructs the government to simplify travel abroad for young people under 22. According to him, this will help many Ukrainian families feel more free and confident.
- August 26 The government allows men aged 18-22 to leave Ukraine during the war. This applies to all citizens of the respective age.
- August 27 The government partially allowed female deputies of local councils to travel abroad. This applies only to those who work on a voluntary basis.
Comments (0)