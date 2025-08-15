More than 160,000 people watched Putin's plane heading to Alaska. The plane lands
More than 160,000 people are watching the flight of the Tu-214PU aircraft, which is carrying Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, in real time. This is according to data from FlightRadar.
According to the service, the plane departed Magadan almost an hour later than scheduled.
Accordingly, the time of arrival in Anchorage has also been shifted. Instead of the planned 09:07 (20:07 Kyiv time), the plane is scheduled to land at 09:44 (20:44 Kyiv time).
As of 20:15 Kyiv time, 162,000 users were following the flight.
As of 8:33 p.m., Putin's flight was landing.
- Trump's meeting with Putin is scheduled for 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in the Alaskan city of Anchorage.
- They will meet at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base, which was used to counter the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War and still plays an important role in deterring Russia.
- Before meeting with Trump, Putin visited Magadan.
