More than 160,000 people watched Putin's plane heading to Alaska. The plane lands

The Russian dictator's board is heading from Magadan to Anchorage

Putin's flight (Screenshot: FlightRadar)

More than 160,000 people are watching the flight of the Tu-214PU aircraft, which is carrying Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, in real time. This is according to data from FlightRadar.

According to the service, the plane departed Magadan almost an hour later than scheduled.

Accordingly, the time of arrival in Anchorage has also been shifted. Instead of the planned 09:07 (20:07 Kyiv time), the plane is scheduled to land at 09:44 (20:44 Kyiv time).

As of 20:15 Kyiv time, 162,000 users were following the flight.

As of 8:33 p.m., Putin's flight was landing.