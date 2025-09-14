More than 70 people died in Nepal as a result of mass protests

Fatal incidents were recorded during large-scale protests in Nepal on September 8

Protests in Nepal (Photo: en.wikipedia.org)

In Nepal, 72 people were killed and 191 others injured during large-scale protests earlier this week. This was announced by the head of the government secretariat, Eknarayan Aryal, transmits Nepal News.

According to him, fatal incidents were recorded during large-scale protests on September 8, as well as after the sharp radicalization of the protests on September 9, when protesters resorted to arson and other violent acts.

The head of the secretariat clarified that 191 victims are currently receiving medical care in various hospitals and medical facilities across the country.

The protests in Nepal were sparked by dissatisfaction with corruption and the blocking of social media, including YouTube, X, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

During the protests, the protesters attacked government buildings - they set fire to the parliament, damaged the Supreme Court and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

They also attacked the homes of politicians, including the private residences of the president and prime minister.

During previous protests in Nepal, at least 19 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

NDTV's @AdityaRajKaul Brings Ground Report from Inside Nepal's Burning Parliament pic.twitter.com/tuqT62e8Tw - NDTV (@ndtv) September 10, 2025