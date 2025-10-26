Moscow and the region were attacked by drones. Russians complain of explosions and smoke

Four drones allegedly successfully shot down by air defense in Moscow region

Drone attack (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the evening of October 26, Moscow and the region were attacked by drones. The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said that the air defense system was allegedly successful .

According to Sobyanin, four drones were spotted and "shot down by air defense in the Moscow region between 20:49 and 21:11. Emergency services are working at the sites where the wreckage fell.

The Moscow mayor did not report any injuries or damage. Meanwhile, propaganda telegram channels report the sounds of explosions in Kommunarka, Novaya Moskva and Dubnya near Moscow.

There is information about smoke after the attack. Mobile fire teams are likely to be on duty near the Kremlin.