MP received a new suspicion of treason. It is about Yevhen Shevchenko – source

The MP was served with a notice of suspicion (Photo: SBU)

The current MP, who has been in a pre-trial detention center since November 2024, has received a new suspicion of treason. This was reported to by Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the source LIGA.net in law enforcement, it is Yevhen Shevchenko.

It is noted that the SBU, together with the State Bureau of Investigation, exposed the MP for new crimes. Law enforcement officers found that the MP worked for Russia not only before but also after the full-scale invasion.

After February 24, 2022, he, according to the investigation, spread fakes of Kremlin propaganda, in which he called on Ukrainians to lay down their arms to the occupiers and tried to discredit the Defense Forces.

The SBI reported, that the MP also repeatedly traveled to Belarus, where he met with representatives of business, politics and the self-proclaimed president of the country Alexander Lukashenko. Referring to these meetings, he spread false information about the absence of a threat of an attack by Russian troops from the territory of Belarus.

An independent examination confirmed the facts of the criminal actions of the defendant to the detriment of Ukraine's defense capability and information security.

The MP was notified of additional suspicion of treason. He will remain in custody, the politician may face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo: DBR