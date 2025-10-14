MP: Zelensky cannot create military administration in Odesa on his own: need to ask the Military Administration
The President does not have the authority to create a military administration on his own, particularly in Odesa. This was stated in a commentary to LIGA.net for the article "Trukhanov is not a citizen of Ukraine. What it means for Odesa" by Vitaliy Bezgin, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning.
He emphasized that there is no procedure where the president could make such a decision based on public opinion.
To form a military administration, regional state administrations or military commanders must submit a proposal to the president, and the president will make the decision.
"I would like to emphasize that the President has the authority to introduce military administration in any community upon the submission of the Military Administration, but only the Verkhovna Rada can transfer self-governing powers," the MP emphasized .
- on October 14, President Zelenskiy responded to a petition to establish a military administration in Odesa, which had collected the required 25,000 signatures. He asked Syrsky and Kiper to verify the information about the need for its creation.
- Later, he announced the creation of a military administration in Odesa and said that he would soon appoint its head. However, he did not name any likely candidates for the position.
- On the same day, a petition calling for revoking the citizenship of Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov gathered the required number of votes. He was accused of having Russian citizenship. The SBU reported that the official was indeed deprived of his citizenship on October 14 and showed evidence - Russian documents.
