MP: Zelensky cannot create military administration in Odesa on his own: need to ask the Military Administration

The regional military administration or military command should address the president with a request to establish an appropriate administration

Vitaliy Bezgin (Photo: facebook.com/BezginVitalik)

The President does not have the authority to create a military administration on his own, particularly in Odesa. This was stated in a commentary to LIGA.net for the article "Trukhanov is not a citizen of Ukraine. What it means for Odesa" by Vitaliy Bezgin, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning.

He emphasized that there is no procedure where the president could make such a decision based on public opinion.

To form a military administration, regional state administrations or military commanders must submit a proposal to the president, and the president will make the decision.

"I would like to emphasize that the President has the authority to introduce military administration in any community upon the submission of the Military Administration, but only the Verkhovna Rada can transfer self-governing powers," the MP emphasized .