NATO agrees to allocate €40 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Reuters

NATO leaders are expected to sign this commitment at the Alliance summit in Washington, scheduled for July 9-11

On July 3, NATO member countries agreed to allocate €40 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025, Reuters reports, citing an unnamed Western European diplomat.

It is noted that NATO leaders will sign the corresponding commitment at the Alliance summit in Washington, which will take place on July 9-11.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been discussing the idea of an annual allocation of €40 billion to aid Ukraine for several months. Reuters first reported this on May 31. In mid-June, Stoltenberg said that the United States should provide half of the funds for NATO's weapons procurement fund for Ukraine. He stressed that the volume of this fund should be $40 billion per year (approximately the same amount in euros).

