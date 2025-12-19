NATO assures that military assistance to Ukraine has not been reduced after the change in US policy

As soon as a package is announced within a PURL, the flow of weapons begins, said Mike Keller

NATO (Illustrative photo: Maik Keller/EPA)

Arms supplies to Ukraine have not decreased after the US President's decision Donald Trump to stop direct donations to Kyiv. This was stated in the official commentary of the Reuters said a senior NATO military official.

Since coming to power in January, the Trump administration has only sold or sent weapons or donations to Ukraine that had already been approved by the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Then, starting in the fall, according to the PURL mechanism, Ukraine receives weapons from American stockpiles at the expense of NATO countries.

Asked if there has been a reduction in supplies since Trump stopped the free weapons, Major General Mike Keller, Deputy Commander of NATO's Security and Training Ukraine (NSATU) program, replied: "No, nothing".

"There was no pause... the supply just continued, and it's not that the US is waiting to be paid for it. As soon as a package is announced (PURL), the flow of materials begins," the military assured.

Speaking at NSATU's headquarters in Wiesbaden, Keller said that the mission had delivered about 220,000 tons of military aid to Kyiv in 2025, which amounts to about 9,000 trucks, 1,800 railroad cars, and 500 aircraft loaded with weapons, ammunition, and other supplies.

No annual comparison was made, as NSATU started coordinating only a year ago.

"It is never enough. But at least it is enough to keep Ukraine in the fight. Ukraine is able to hold the front line, to protect the airspace to the maximum extent possible. And this shows us that we had good support, but of course, we could always increase it," he added.