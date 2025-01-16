NATO scrambles Norwegian F-35s in Poland for the first time during mass attack on Ukraine

F-35 (Photo: x.com/NATO_AIRCOM)

On January 15, NATO scrambled Norwegian F-35 fighter jets stationed in Poland for the first time to secure airspace on the eastern flank, NATO Air Command reported.

The jets were scrambled in response to a "massive number" of Russian aircraft in the air.

"This is the first time the Norwegian jets have scrambled in active air defence of Polish Airspace, demonstrating Allied commitment to NATO's eastern flank," NATO Air Command wrote.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported on January 15 that aircraft were scrambled due to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine. Standby pairs of fighter jets were activated, and air defense systems, along with radar reconnaissance, were placed on high alert.

