NBC: US expects Iran to retaliate in next 48 hours

It is not yet clear which US facilities may be attacked

Iranian missiles (Photo: EPA)

The United States is preparing for the possibility that Iran may retaliate after an attack on its nuclear facilities. This could happen in the next 48 hours, NBC news reports, citing two unnamed Pentagon officials and a senior White House official.

According to them, it is unclear at this time whether possible retaliatory measures will be aimed at foreign or domestic targets, or at all at once.

Even before the overnight U.S. attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, two officials familiar with military planning said Tehran already had plans to attack U.S. military targets in the Middle East. At the time, however, there was no indication that the plans would be deployed soon .

On the night of June 22, the United States attacked Iran's nuclear facilities from the air. US President Donald Trump called Tehran a "bully" and said it should return to negotiations. He also warned that attempts to respond to the attacks would be met with force.