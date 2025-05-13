New Pope Leo XIV may visit Ukraine – La Repubblica

The trip became especially relevant after a telephone conversation with Zelensky, writes La Repubblica.

Pope Leo XIV (Photo: EРA)

The new Pope Leo XIV is considering a visit to Ukraine, La Repubblica reports.

He received an official invitation from President Volodymyr Zelensky . In a telephone conversation, the Ukrainian leader called on the pontiff to visit Kyiv for an apostolic visit.

The publication notes that Pope Francis wanted to go to Kyiv, but not without visiting Moscow, so Lev will have to decide whether to accept the invitation and when.

Leo XIV's first official trip may be to Nicaea (Iznik, Turkey ) to celebrate the anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea (325).

The visit has ecumenical significance: a year when Easter coincides for Catholics and Orthodox Christians could contribute to dialogue between the churches. The invitation is to be confirmed by Patriarch Bartholomew, who will arrive for mass at the Vatican next Sunday.

It is also unknown whether the pope will stop in the Turkish capital, Ankara. Since Francis has already visited the country, Leo XIV's trip would require new diplomatic approval.

Journalists also asked the pontiff about other possible trips. When asked by a Portuguese journalist about Fatima, the Pope replied that the trip was planned before his election, but has not yet been confirmed.

As for the United States, the pope's homeland, he said he would not be going there "soon." Instead, he hinted that he might visit Peru , where he spent two decades as a missionary and bishop.

"Expect news about me in Peru soon," the pope said.