New pro-Russian speaker in Czech Republic orders to remove Ukrainian flag from parliament – video

Okamura says Czech Republic is "in the first place" after Ukrainian flag is removed from Chamber of Deputies building

Tomio Okamura (Photo: MARTIN DIVISEK / EPA)

The new head of the lower house of the Czech parliament (Chamber of Deputies), Tomio Okamura, posted a video of the Ukrainian flag being removed from the building. The leader of the far-right anti-Ukrainian party SPD made in the social network X.

After taking down the flag, he said that "the Czech Republic is in first place."

Právě jsem nechal sundat ukrainian vlajku z budovy Poslanecké sněmovny pic.twitter.com/1dcxVrbAQs - Tomio Okamura (@tomio_cz) November 6, 2025

The Ukrainian flag has been hanging on the building of the Czech Chamber of Deputies since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022 as a symbol of solidarity with the country under attack.

Okamura's predecessor in the post, Marketa Pekarova Adamova, called the move to remove the flag a "a disgraceful gesture" towards both Ukraine and the values shared by the Czech Republic. A number of leaders of the parties that were in power before the election condemned the new speaker's decision, calling it an act that undermines solidarity and the country's pro-Western orientation, reports Radio Prague International.

At the same time, a flag continues to hang on the building alongside the flags of the Czech Republic and the European Union Israel, raised in October 2023 after a terrorist attack by the Hamas group.

Meanwhile, the day before, the candidate for the post of the new Czech foreign minister, Filip Turek, said that the country could to stop its assistance to Ukraine after the formation of the new government.