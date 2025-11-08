North Korea threatens more aggressive actions after US-Seoul talks

Pyongyang reacts to Hughes' visit to South Korea and arrival of US aircraft carrier in Busan

DPRK dictator Kim Jong-un (Illustrative photo: EPA)

On November 8, DPRK defense minister Noh Kwan-chol threatened to take "more offensive action," condemning the Washington-Seoul talks on security issues and the arrival of a US aircraft carrier in South Korea, reports Reuters.

The official criticized the November 3 visit of the U.S. and South Korean defense ministers to the border between the latter and the DPRK and the subsequent talks between officials in Seoul. The North Korean minister claimed that Pete Hegseth and his counterpart, Ahn Kyu-bak, have plotted to strengthen Pyongyang's deterrence and integrate their nuclear and conventional forces.

"This is a stark revelation and an unveiled intentional expression of their hostile nature to stand against the DPRK to the end," Noh said.

Earlier, Hegseth said that the main task of the US alliance with Seoul will remain the containment of North Korea, although Washington will consider giving more flexibility to US troops in the South to counter regional threats.

The DPRK defense minister also said that the visit of the USS George Washington to the South Korean city of Busan on November 5 after joint air exercises between Washington and Seoul had escalated tensions on the peninsula.

"We will show more offensive action against the enemies' threat on the principle of ensuring security and defending peace by dint of powerful strength," Noh said.

The South Korean Navy noted that the US aircraft carrier had arrived to replenish supplies and provide a vacation for the crew.

The day before, on November 7, the DPRK fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast after condemning new US sanctions against North Korean citizens and organizations that Washington said were involved in cybercrime money laundering schemes.

South Korea's Defense Ministry condemned the missile launch, noting that the DPRK's criticism of the meeting between Washington and Seoul was unfortunate.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said that the latest North Korean missile launch "poses no immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies."