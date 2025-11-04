South Korean Intelligence: DPRK sent 5000 military construction workers to Russia

Seoul says that 10,000 DPRK troops are currently deployed near the Russian-Ukrainian border

Portraits of fallen DPRK soldiers (Photo: KCNA)

Since September, North Korea has sent about 5,000 military construction workers to Russia to help "rebuild infrastructure". This was announced by South Korean MP Lee Sung-kyung after a briefing by the country's national intelligence service, reports Euractiv.

A parliamentarian told reporters that "about 5,000 North Korean construction troops have been moving to Russia in stages since September and are expected to be mobilized to rebuild infrastructure".

According to him, "there were constant signs of training and selection of personnel for the deployment of additional troops".

According to South Korean intelligence, about 10,000 DPRK troops are currently deployed near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Seoul estimates that at least 600 North Korean soldiers were killed in Russia's war against Ukraine, and thousands were wounded.

Analysts say North Korea receives financial aid, military technology, food and energy from Russia in exchange for sending troops, allowing Pyongyang to circumvent tough international sanctions imposed over its nuclear and missile programs.