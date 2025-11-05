Seoul believes that the DPRK is ready for nuclear tests as soon as Kim makes a decision

Pyongyang may immediately conduct a seventh nuclear test, according to an intelligence report by the South Korean Defense Ministry

Kim Jong-un (Photo: KCNA)

North Korea is probably ready to immediately conduct a seventh nuclear test if the country's dictator Kim Jong Un decides to do so. This was reported by the Yonhap news agency, citing members of parliament who have read a report by the South Korean Defense Intelligence Agency.

If Kim decides to conduct a nuclear test using the No. 3 tunnel at Punggye-ri, it could be carried out in a short time, said Park Sung-won of the ruling Democratic Party and Lee Sung-kyung of the main opposition People's Power Party, who co-chairs the parliamentary intelligence committee.

Pyongyang last conducted an underground nuclear test in 2017. According to the agency's assessment, North Korea is likely to increase its efforts to secure nuclear materials and create various types of nuclear warhead production facilities.

In addition, Pyongyang is probably preparing to launch another reconnaissance satellite capable of providing higher resolution images. This should happen with technological assistance from Russia.

North Korea successfully launched its first military reconnaissance satellite, Malligyong-1, in November 2013 and promised to launch three more in 2024.

However, another satellite was not launched, as the rocket carrying it exploded shortly after takeoff last May.