North Korea's leader may stand trial in The Hague for helping Russia in war

According to the former head of the ICC, now is the time to bring Kim Jong-un to justice

Kim Jong-un (Photo: ERA)

North Korea's top leader Kim Jong-un may face trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for supporting Russia's war against Ukraine. This was stated by former ICC chief Sang-Hyun Song at an international conference in Seoul,, reports Yonhap Agency.

According to him, now is the time to bring the DPRK leader to justice. Pyongyang's military aid to Russia gave Ukraine legal grounds to file a complaint against North Korea.

"It is time to bring Kim Jong-un to justice before the International Criminal Court. The Ukrainian government, as a victim, has the ability to file a complaint against North Korea with the ICC. While a complaint filed by Ukraine would be very ideal, the ICC also has the authority to initiate an independent investigation," said Sang-Hyun Song .

He noted that the ICC arrest warrant, issued without a statute of limitations, obliges the accused to "bear the stigma for the rest of his life" and imposes "significant psychological punishment" – a ban on visiting 124 ICC member states.

Former head of the Hague court calls for more active response to "war crimes" of North Korean leadership and their accomplices.