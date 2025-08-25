Norway will continue to support Ukraine in 2026 – $8.5 billion is planned to be allocated

Prime Minister of Norway announces aid to Ukraine at a press conference in Kyiv

Jonas Gar Stere (Photo: Flickr)

Norway plans to allocate $8.5 billion to help Ukraine in 2026. About reported prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre during a press conference with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

According to Jonas Här Stere, he will propose to the Parliament to allocate this amount to Ukraine to continue support in 2026.

Regarding security guarantees, the Norwegian Prime Minister noted that the main such guarantee would be to provide Ukraine with serious defense capabilities.

"There are discussions among partners and allies about security guarantees that would be collective to a certain extent. But the key is for the United States to remain involved in these discussions. Discussions between diplomats and the military are not yet complete, but Norway is involved and will be involved in the implementation," said Støre.

He also added that Norway will be involved in training the Ukrainian military, as well as in protecting Ukrainian skies by donating air defense equipment.

Zelensky added that Norway could help Ukraine with air defense systems, coastal defense, and maritime protection.

august 25 kyiv was visited by norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stere, German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil.