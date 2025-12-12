Not a transfer, but an exchange. Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland shares details of negotiations on MiG-29

Ukraine may transfer know-how on the use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles to Poland in exchange for MiG-29 fighters

MiG-29 (Photo: ERA)

Poland may transfer a new batch of Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in exchange for a number of know-how in the use of drones, which have already proven effective on the battlefield. This was stated by Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar, writes RMF24.

He noted that it is not a transfer of MiG-29s, but rather an exchange of 14 aircraft that are at Poland's disposal. In turn, Warsaw could receive from Ukraine, among other things, technologies for the use of drones, as well as Ukrainian drones. Bondar did not specify their models and number, but noted that this equipment has proven itself well and can strengthen Poland's defense capabilities.

The ambassador refused to name a date for a possible delivery of the planes to Ukraine, emphasizing that open discussions could harm cooperation.

"We are online, and not only friends but also enemies can hear us. We are forbidden to discuss details that could hinder our cooperation," he said.