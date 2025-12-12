Not a transfer, but an exchange. Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland shares details of negotiations on MiG-29
Poland may transfer a new batch of Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in exchange for a number of know-how in the use of drones, which have already proven effective on the battlefield. This was stated by Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar, writes RMF24.
He noted that it is not a transfer of MiG-29s, but rather an exchange of 14 aircraft that are at Poland's disposal. In turn, Warsaw could receive from Ukraine, among other things, technologies for the use of drones, as well as Ukrainian drones. Bondar did not specify their models and number, but noted that this equipment has proven itself well and can strengthen Poland's defense capabilities.
The ambassador refused to name a date for a possible delivery of the planes to Ukraine, emphasizing that open discussions could harm cooperation.
"We are online, and not only friends but also enemies can hear us. We are forbidden to discuss details that could hinder our cooperation," he said.
- on December 10, the Polish Armed Forces reported that negotiations are ongoing with Ukraine on the transfer of MiG-29s that have reached the end of their service life in the Polish army.
- President of Poland Karol Nawrocki saidhe said that he was not aware of the transfer of Polish MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine.
