NYT: Pentagon has already developed a plan to transfer Tomahawk to Ukraine
The Pentagon has developed a plan to sell or transfer long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine in case the US President Donald Trump will give the order. About writes The New York Times.
However, the publication notes that the delivery of Tomahawks will be fraught with "enormous difficulties," as Ukraine does not have the sea or land launchers needed to launch missiles.
According to military officials, Ukraine will need the US Army's Typhoon launcher to launch Tomahawk missiles, which "will bring the United States closer to direct confrontation with Russia."
Liana Ficks, Europe expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, believes that the decision to transfer Tomahawk will depend on whether the Russian dictator To Vladimir Putin convince Trump that this step would "lead to nuclear war."
- on October 13, Trump said that could have threatened Putin by providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles if it does not agree to resolve the war. This is an issue that the American and Ukrainian presidents will discuss october 15 in Washington, DC.
- According to Zelensky, three options are currently being considered financing the supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, if Trump makes the appropriate decision.
- According to the FT, the United States can only transfer to Ukraine 20 to 50 Tomahawk missilesthis is unlikely to change the dynamics of the war.
