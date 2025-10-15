NYT: Pentagon has already developed a plan to transfer Tomahawk to Ukraine

Tomahawk missile (Illustrative photo: EPA)

The Pentagon has developed a plan to sell or transfer long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine in case the US President Donald Trump will give the order. About writes The New York Times.

However, the publication notes that the delivery of Tomahawks will be fraught with "enormous difficulties," as Ukraine does not have the sea or land launchers needed to launch missiles.

According to military officials, Ukraine will need the US Army's Typhoon launcher to launch Tomahawk missiles, which "will bring the United States closer to direct confrontation with Russia."

Liana Ficks, Europe expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, believes that the decision to transfer Tomahawk will depend on whether the Russian dictator To Vladimir Putin convince Trump that this step would "lead to nuclear war."