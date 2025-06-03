NYT writes that Russia is preparing revenge for "Web". The Air Force says there are no signals

At the same time, the Air Force and citizens should remain as cautious as possible, the spokesman stressed.

Russia may be preparing a large-scale strike on Ukraine after Operation Spiderweb on Russian air bases with strategic aircraft, The New York Times writes, citing US officials. Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda that the threat of new attacks from the Russian Federation remains, but there are no clear signals at the moment.

"American intelligence has not yet determined what kind of strikes Russia might carry out, but officials believe Moscow could resume drone strikes on civilian targets, strike the energy system, or launch new waves of medium-range ballistic missiles," the publication wrote.

However, Ignat noted that Russian aviation must be divided. After all, there is one that works directly at the front and does not stop its work. These are the Su-30, Su-35, Su-34, which attack Sumy region, Zaporizhia, Donetsk direction with KABs. And there is strategic aviation, which launches missile strikes on Ukraine.

"What could be the threatening actions of strategic aviation? It could fly to the launch area, the Saratov region, and launch missiles from there. A threat is when there is information that planes are likely to be equipped with missiles or that weapons are being brought to airfields of temporary or permanent bases. Then it is threatening for us, we must expect attacks," the spokesman said.

However, according to him, there are currently no clear signals regarding the preparation of strikes.

"In any case, it is clear that Russia has the means. Not all Russian strategic aircraft were destroyed. Therefore, both the Defense Forces and the Air Force need to be as careful as possible. And, of course, our citizens," he emphasized.