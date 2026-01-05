Occupants are spreading fake that Ukraine is preparing a provocation with chemical weapons in Kharkiv region – CCD

The Russian occupier (Illustrative photo: resource of the invaders)

Russian propaganda has launched a wave of disinformation about Ukraine's alleged preparation of a chemical weapons provocation to discredit the Ukrainian defenders, reports Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

They note that the occupiers' structures in the Kharkiv region are spreading statements about the alleged arrival of radiation, chemical and biological defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Izyum and the preparation of a "terrorist attack" with the use of chemicals on January 6-8.

"This campaign can be an example of the classic tactic of an "information alibi". Russia can attribute in advance to Ukraine actions that it systematically resorts to, creating an informational cover for possible provocations or crimes of its own," the post says.

The Center emphasizes that a separate element of this manipulation is the appeal to religious themes: the occupiers tie this fictitious provocation to the dates of "Orthodox Christmas" (according to the old Julian calendar. – Ed.).

This is how the Russians are trying to create a negative image of Ukraine and turn people against the state, the agency explains.

"The statements of the Russian occupation structures are not supported by any evidence and are an element of information warfare. Instead, the facts of the use of chemicals by Russian troops have been repeatedly recorded by the Ukrainian side and international organizations, and the Russian Federation itself is under sanctions for the use of chemical weapons," the post concludes.

Screenshot: CPD