Russia used hazardous chemical agents against the Armed Forces of Ukraine more than 6500 times in a year

During 2025, 6540 cases of Russia's use of hazardous chemicals at the front were recorded. About this reported Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The largest number of chemical attacks against the military of the Defense Forces by the Russians was carried out in April 2025 – 894 cases. The enemy mainly uses K-51 and RG-VO gas grenades, which are equipped with CS and CN chemicals.

These grenades are classified as riot control devices, and CS and CN agents are not listed as lethal chemical warfare agents. However, their use in combat conditions is illegal and dangerous, as it is aimed at temporarily disabling military personnel. This violates international law and poses a threat to the lives and health of the military.

These chemicals cause severe irritation of the mucous membranes of the eyes and respiratory tract, lacrimation, coughing, suffocation, disorientation, and temporary loss of combat capability.

In total, almost 12,000 cases of the use of hazardous chemicals have been documented over the entire period of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.