On the occasion of the Day of the AFU, cyber intelligence corps attacked a leading logistics company in RF

Eltrans+, which suffered a cyberattack, is engaged in the delivery of sanctioned goods to Russia

A car (Illustrative photo)

On the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, cyber specialists of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine attacked a leading logistics company in Russia. About this, LIGA.net said a source in Ukrainian intelligence.

On the night of December 6, intelligence and the BO Team conducted a cyberattack on the information and communications infrastructure of the Eltrans+ group of companies.

According to the source, the attack deactivated more than 700 computers and servers, deleted more than 1,000 company users, and destroyed or encrypted 165 terabytes of critical data.

The access control, video surveillance, data storage and backup systems were also affected, network equipment was deactivated and disabled, declarations for all cargoes were destroyed, and all the company's websites were "defaced", which now congratulate Russian users on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is known that Eltrans+ is one of the ten largest customs representatives and freight forwarders in Russia. More than 5,000 Russian small, medium and large businesses use the company's services.

The company provides international and domestic transportation (road, sea, air, and multimodal), warehousing, group age transportation, and full customs clearance of goods.

In particular, Eltrans+ is engaged in the delivery of sanctioned goods, as well as various electronic components from China, which are used by the Russian military-industrial complex.

DIU specialists regularly carry out cyberattacks against the Russian Federation. In particular, on September 25, they paralyzed the work of the Russian payment system and TransTeleCom provider.

In October, the GUR carried out a cyberattack against one of the largest siberian Internet provider, Orion Telecom.