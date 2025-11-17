Operation Midas. SBI initiates two criminal proceedings against its employees

The State Bureau of Investigation will check the possible connection of its employees with the defendants in the case

SBI employee (Photo: SBI press service)

The State Bureau of Investigation will check information about possible violations by its individual employees and their connection with the defendants in the energy corruption case. This was reported to by Bohdan Chobitok, head of the SBI's internal control department, at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's provisional investigative commission.

According to him, certain employees will be checked under articles on obtaining illegal benefits on a large scale or by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, or related to extortion, as well as on abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer, which caused grave consequences. The official clarified that two criminal proceedings were initiated on November 14.

See also Yura Yenakievsky and Ukrzaliznytsia. How the government can remove Klymenko and bury the Mindich case

Chobitok did not specify which SBI employees would be investigated. He emphasized that requests have already been sent to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau for permission to conduct investigative actions.

Investigators are checking information on:

→ possible receipt of undue benefits by individual SBI employees for access to data on the progress and prospects of investigations;

→ possible pressure on individual officials;

→ possible conduct of searches "by order" of persons involved in criminal proceedings in the so-called Operation Midas, which is being investigated by the NABU.

Other possible facts of abuse of power or official authority by individual SBI employees are also being checked.

"Certain investigative actions have been planned, there are certain areas in which we will work. In the future, we will report to the PIC on this issue," the official said .

Ukrinform reported that the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, when choosing a preventive measure for one of the defendants, said that on the investigation records, members of the criminal organization discussed their contacts with the SBI, as well as the possibility of influencing criminal proceedings through deputy inquiries.