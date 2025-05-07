Over 900 people in Poltava region left without electricity due to Russian shelling

Power outage (Photo: depositphotos)

Russian troops attacked the Poltava region with drones on the evening of May 7. As a result of the falling debris of the downed drone, more than 900 subscribers were left without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut.

Kohut noted that the emergency power outage was caused by falling debris from a UAV. He also added that energy workers are already working to restore power supply.

The head of the Poltava OVA also urged residents of the region not to ignore air raid sirens and to follow safety rules.