Palisa: Considering expansion of 18-24 program to drone-related specialties
Ukraine is currently considering expanding the Contract 18-24 program to include drone-related specialties. This was reported to by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa.
According to him, 80% of the defeats of enemy equipment and personnel are due to UAV calculations.
"We can argue for a long time about the role of the tank in modern warfare or the ways of using artillery, but it is impossible to deny the importance of drones," he emphasized .
Palisa noted that the expansion of the 18-24 Contract program to drone-related specialties is currently being considered. He believes that it should be a longer contract, for example, two years, because the period of training and adaptation of a pilot is significantly longer than that of infantry specialties.
"I know that there is a lot of discussion about the program's expansion strategy," Palisa wrote, calling for opinions on the matter.
- the "18-24 Contract" is a project launched by the Ministry of Defense on February 11, 2025, for men of non-conscription age. According to it, Ukrainians aged 18-24 can sign a contract and receive special conditions (more details here).
- This project appeared against the background of the Ukrainian authorities' refusal to lower the age of mobilization.
- For volunteers under the program "Contract 18-24", 18 specialties are currently available.