Palisa: Considering expansion of 18-24 program to drone-related specialties

80% of defeats of enemy equipment and personnel of the Russian Federation are due to UAVs, Deputy Head of the Joint Forces Operation emphasizes

Pavlo Palisa (Photo: Facebook account of the deputy head of the OP)

Ukraine is currently considering expanding the Contract 18-24 program to include drone-related specialties. This was reported to by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa.

According to him, 80% of the defeats of enemy equipment and personnel are due to UAV calculations.

"We can argue for a long time about the role of the tank in modern warfare or the ways of using artillery, but it is impossible to deny the importance of drones," he emphasized .

Palisa noted that the expansion of the 18-24 Contract program to drone-related specialties is currently being considered. He believes that it should be a longer contract, for example, two years, because the period of training and adaptation of a pilot is significantly longer than that of infantry specialties.

"I know that there is a lot of discussion about the program's expansion strategy," Palisa wrote, calling for opinions on the matter.

the "18-24 Contract" is a project launched by the Ministry of Defense on February 11, 2025, for men of non-conscription age. According to it, Ukrainians aged 18-24 can sign a contract and receive special conditions (more details here).

This project appeared against the background of the Ukrainian authorities' refusal to lower the age of mobilization.

For volunteers under the program "Contract 18-24", 18 specialties are currently available.