Palisa: Considering expansion of 18-24 program to drone-related specialties
Pavlo Palisa (Photo: Facebook account of the deputy head of the OP)

Ukraine is currently considering expanding the Contract 18-24 program to include drone-related specialties. This was reported to by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa.

According to him, 80% of the defeats of enemy equipment and personnel are due to UAV calculations.

"We can argue for a long time about the role of the tank in modern warfare or the ways of using artillery, but it is impossible to deny the importance of drones," he emphasized .

Palisa noted that the expansion of the 18-24 Contract program to drone-related specialties is currently being considered. He believes that it should be a longer contract, for example, two years, because the period of training and adaptation of a pilot is significantly longer than that of infantry specialties.

"I know that there is a lot of discussion about the program's expansion strategy," Palisa wrote, calling for opinions on the matter.

Read also
The number of teams under the Contract 18-24 program has been increased to 24