Pentagon orders $3.5 billion worth of AMRAAM missiles – Ukraine is among the recipients

AMRAAM aircraft missiles are the main weapons of F-15, F-16, F/A-18 and F-22 fighters

AMRAAM missile (Photo: wikipedia.or)

The U.S. Department of Defense has signed a $3.5 billion contract with Raytheon Technologies for the production of AMRAAM missiles and related equipment. They will be transferred to Ukraine and allied countries, it says on the Pentagon's website.

The agreement includes supplies to Ukraine and 18 other countries. These include Denmark, Belgium, Japan, the Netherlands, Canada, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Taiwan, Lithuania, the UK, Australia, Switzerland, Israel, and Kuwait.

The contract provides for the production of missiles, telemetry systems, spare parts and engineering support.

The work will be carried out in Tucson, Arizona, until the third quarter of fiscal year 2031, the defense department said in a statement.