Petr Pavel: Strengthening sanctions against Russia is in Trump's personal interest

The US President needs to be made aware of the benefits of economic measures against Russia for the United States

Petr Pavel (Photo: EPA)

Strengthening sanctions against Russia is a matter of personal interest for the US President. Donald Trump because of their potential influence on China. This is the opinion... expressed President of the Czech Republic Peter Paul in an interview with BBC-Ukraine.

According to the President of the Czech Republic, Trump needs to continue explaining the whole situation.

"I believe that it is even in President Trump's personal interest to consider the possibility of tightening economic sanctions against Russia," he said.

Pavel believes that restrictive measures against Russia will help the United States influence China.

"It is quite obvious that China is closely watching what is happening in Ukraine. They study it every day. If we are indecisive, they will take advantage of this for their own interests," he said.

According to the Czech leader, if the American president, together with Europe, demonstrates firmness and determination, it will send a clear signal to China that democratic countries will not tolerate any violations of international law.

Pavel is confident that Europe will have the opportunity to hold new rounds of negotiations with its American allies to convince them of the necessity of such a step.