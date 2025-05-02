Suspect in Sternenko attack arrested for two months without bail

The prosecutor demanded detention without bail, and the defense insisted on house arrest

The suspect (Photo: Suspilne)

The suspect in the attack on volunteer Serhiy Sternenko, Lyudmyla Chymerska, was chosen a preventive measure of detention for 60 days. The court hearing was broadcast by Suspilne .

Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Kyiv arrests suspect in Sternenko attack for 60 days - until June 29.

The court also ordered that the suspect receive medical care, including hemodialysis (a medical procedure used to cleanse the blood of toxins, excess fluid and metabolic products when the kidneys cannot cope with this function. - Ed.), three times a week. She was imposed a pre-trial restraint without the possibility of bail.

The prosecutor demanded detention without bail, while the defense insisted on house arrest.