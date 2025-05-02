Suspect in Sternenko attack arrested for two months without bail
The suspect in the attack on volunteer Serhiy Sternenko, Lyudmyla Chymerska, was chosen a preventive measure of detention for 60 days. The court hearing was broadcast by Suspilne .
Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Kyiv arrests suspect in Sternenko attack for 60 days - until June 29.
The court also ordered that the suspect receive medical care, including hemodialysis (a medical procedure used to cleanse the blood of toxins, excess fluid and metabolic products when the kidneys cannot cope with this function. - Ed.), three times a week. She was imposed a pre-trial restraint without the possibility of bail.
The prosecutor demanded detention without bail, while the defense insisted on house arrest.
- on May 1, 2025, Sternenko reported that he had been attacked. Later, the SBU confirmed that officers of the special service prevented the murder of the activist and detained the attacker .
- Later, he reported that he had undergone surgery: "The bullet went through and through. It didn't hit anything important. I'm trying to think about it.".
- On May 2, the SBU served the woman with a notice of suspicion on two articles: high treason and attempted murder of a well-known volunteer. According to law enforcement, at the end of 2024, the suspect was remotely recruited by Russian special services when she was looking for "quick money" on the Internet.