Poles on the border with Belarus began to use weapons more often due to migrant aggression
Illegal migrants from Belarus have become more aggressive in their attempts to enter Poland, and weapons are being used against them. This was stated in an interview with RMF FM by Commander of the Polish Border Guard, General Robert Bagan.
According to him, migrants are not just throwing stones and branches at Polish officers. They are increasingly using professional slingshots, attacking with sand bottles and throwing Molotov cocktails .
Bagan noted that the country's authorities regularly invest in personal protective equipment for border guards: helmets, shields and special tactical equipment. They are also allowed to use means of "direct coercion" as aggression by illegal Belarusian migrants has become "a daily occurrence.".
"We use smoothbore weapons, impenetrable ammunition that scares migrants away from their intention to cross the border. Unfortunately, it is a common thing that our officers are forced to use these weapons," said the Polish general .
- In April, in just four days, Polish border guards recorded more than 250 attempts of illegal entry of migrants from Belarus.
- On June 9, illegal migrants threw stones at Polish law enforcement officers on the border with Belarus.
- On July 14, a migrant attacked a border guard, on the border of Poland and Belarus, forcing him to shoot. Law enforcers are investigating both incidents.
- On July 16, on the border with Belarus, migrants threw a Molotov cocktail at a Polish patrol, the border guards were not injured.
