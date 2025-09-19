Police expose fraudulent call center that defrauded 4500 EU and Asian citizens of UAH 186 million

Police and prosecutors uncover international fraudulent call center that cheated EU and Asian citizens out of their money

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Law enforcers exposed an international fraudulent call center that misappropriated funds of Central Asian and European citizens under the guise of "legal assistance". About this said the press service of the National Police.

Participants in the scheme called residents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and the European Union, introduced themselves as "lawyers" and offered "chargeback" services after interacting with fake online brokers, police said.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized computer equipment, manuals, backups of the CRM system, correspondence in messengers and data on crypto wallets. This helped identify all the participants in the scheme.

According to the prosecutor's office, the criminals had a clear hierarchy, which included: investors, coordinators, team leaders who trained agents, and executors who had direct contact with victims. The participants invested their ill-gotten gains in luxury real estate in Kyiv, land in the suburbs, and premium cars.

Nine people were detained. They are charged with creating and participating in a criminal organization (Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and fraud (Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.