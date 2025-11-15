Polish police investigate threats against Navrotsky

An unknown person left a picture of a gun with a signature under a photo of the Polish president from a football match: "See you soon, Karol"

Karol Nawrocki (Photo: Piotr Nowak/EPA)

Polish police have launched an investigation into a social media post that threatened the country's president, Karol Navrotsky. This was reported by the media Polsat News.

Under the photo of the Polish president, which was taken at the Poland-Netherlands match on Friday, November 14, an unknown person left a comment in the form of a picture. It showed a gun and the caption: "See you soon, Karol".

The publication was later deleted, but photos from it are being circulated on the Internet.

"The Warsaw Police Department immediately took action in this case after receiving information related to the publication on the X platform. The investigation is ongoing," the police said on Saturday morning .

Law enforcement officials noted that the photo with the gun, which was used in the deleted post with threats against Navrotsky, had previously been published in a different context, on other websites and social networks.