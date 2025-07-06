Politico: Russian soldiers are looking for weak spots in Ukraine's defense
Russian forces are actively trying to find and exploit weaknesses in the Ukrainian defense. This is reported by Politico , citing two Ukrainian military officials.
According to one of the military personnel, the actions of the Russians largely depend on the quality of the fortifications of specific positions.
"It all depends on the commander. If he orders digging and laying mines, the area will be well fortified. If [the Russians] see that your unit is well entrenched, they will attack the neighboring ones," the soldier noted.
Roman Pogorilyi, co-founder of DeepState, also confirmed a similar tactic to the publication. According to him, the enemy is advancing along the entire front line, searching for weak points.
"The Russians are attacking everywhere, looking for weak and problematic spots, they know them all. And as soon as they find these spots, they immediately concentrate their resources and troops there and start breaking through. And that's when, unfortunately, our defense begins to collapse," said Pohorilyi.On June 20, the co-founder of DeepState told LIGA.net that fortifications on the border of the Sumy region could have been built last year.On June 27, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated that Ukraine had changed its approach to fortifications on the front lines, taking into account Russia's new tactics.