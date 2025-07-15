Politico: Trump still thinks Russia will win the war against Ukraine

According to a senior White House official, the US president still believes that Moscow has the upper hand.

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

The President of the United States Donald Trump still believes that Russia can win the war against Ukraine. The only question is how long it will take. stated / declared / said Politico, a senior White House official.

According to the official, Trump still believes Moscow has the upper hand. But as his disillusionment with the Russian dictator grows... By Vladimir Putin the more it grows, the more willing he is to get involved in a conflict that, as he insisted, he can quickly resolve.

"Russia has a bigger economy, a bigger military, more than enough bodies to throw into the meat grinder, and it just doesn't care. And while they are making slow progress, they are still making progress. The president just wants to stop the killing," said a senior official.