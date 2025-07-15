Politico: Trump still thinks Russia will win the war against Ukraine
The President of the United States Donald Trump still believes that Russia can win the war against Ukraine. The only question is how long it will take. stated / declared / said Politico, a senior White House official.
According to the official, Trump still believes Moscow has the upper hand. But as his disillusionment with the Russian dictator grows... By Vladimir Putin the more it grows, the more willing he is to get involved in a conflict that, as he insisted, he can quickly resolve.
"Russia has a bigger economy, a bigger military, more than enough bodies to throw into the meat grinder, and it just doesn't care. And while they are making slow progress, they are still making progress. The president just wants to stop the killing," said a senior official.
- After speaking with Putin, Trump said he was disappointed, because no progress was made. The Kremlin stated that the dictator informed the US president that has no intention of abandoning its plans in Ukraine.
- On July 8, Trump stated that Putin says a lot of nonsense, but his behavior turned out to be meaningless. He is "taking very seriously" the upcoming bill regarding new sanctions.
- On July 9, CNN published an audio recording in which Trump said he threatened Putin. "Bomb Moscow to hell."
- According to the NYT, Putin is convinced that Ukraine's defense will collapse. in the coming months. He is supposedly confident in his victory.
