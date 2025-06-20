Poland takes Russian tanker "Khatanga" to Denmark, where it will be "cut into pieces" - photo

Tanker Hatanga (Photo: Urząd Morski w Gdyni)

The Russian tanker "Khatanga", which has been standing in the port of Gdynia for several years, is being taken from Poland to Denmark. It will be "cut into pieces", reports RMF.24, and Polish Sejm deputy Arkadiusz Markowska published a video of the ship being disposed of.

"We are taking Russian scrap out of Poland," he said.

The Russian tanker has been "threatening the safety of navigation" in Poland for eight years. It is being transported to Denmark, where, according to the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, it will be "cut into pieces." The Maritime Administration in Gdynia reported that the vessel already has a formal waste status.

Due to the fact that the vessel was not suitable for independent navigation, technical work was carried out on board since March 2025. At the same time, as noted, the vessel twice broke away from its moorings, endangering other vessels.

The Maritime Administration in Gdynia stated, that the withdrawal of the Hatanga from the port of Gdynia is in line with Poland's presidency of the Council of the European Union, which ends in June, and whose motto is "Security, Europe!".

See. The tanker was built in 1987 in Sweden and was named Nord Skagerrak Bauska, and in 2003 it was transferred to the Russian flag and became the Khatanga. The vessel was used for domestic transportation, in particular, to supply diesel fuel for the needs of the Prirazlomnaya offshore ice-resistant stationary platform.The Khatanga arrived in Gdynia in October 2017 and was detained after a failed port control check. It was left at the Nauta shipyard for repairs. In 2020, the Murmansk Shipping Company, which owns the ship, was declared bankrupt.