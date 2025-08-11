Pompeo: Trump aims to restore deterrence against Russia for at least 25 years

The former US Secretary of State is confident that the outcome of the Trump-Putin meeting is important not only for Ukraine

Mike Pompeo (Photo: PETER KLAUNZER/EPA)

The President of the United States Donald Trump aims to create a security architecture that will deter Russian aggression for at least the next 25 years. This was stated by... stated / declared / said former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview with Fox News.

According to Pompeo, the system of containing the Russian dictator... Vladimir Putin was destroyed during the time of the 46th US president Joe Biden.

"President Biden was utterly ineffectual. He lost the deterrent effect, and Putin seized a significant portion of Ukraine, which he didn't do under President Trump," Pompeo said.

The meeting between Trump and the Russian dictator is the first step towards restoring deterrence against Russia and creating a new security architecture, according to the diplomat.

"I hope we can find a method by which President Trump can restore deterrence. We can create a security architecture led and funded by Europeans that will give – if not forever, then another 25 years – where Putin or the next Russian leader won't take another piece of Europe. This is something President Trump is really good at. I'm confident he will take a step toward this on Friday," Pompeo said.

The former Secretary of State emphasized that the outcome of the Trump-Putin talks is important not only for Ukraine, but also for the United States.

"If Europe feels that a concession has been made to Russian aggression, it will be a very difficult time. And..." Xi Jinping "China is also watching this," he stressed.