Pope Leo XIV proposed mediation in wars: I will do everything to make peace spread

Pope Leo XIV (Photo: EPA/ETTORE FERRARI)

On May 14, Pope Leo XIV offered his mediation to the countries at war. He said this in a speech to representatives of 23 Eastern Christian churches, reports le monde.

The Pope said that the Holy See is ready to help "enemies look into each other's eyes" so that people can regain hope for peace. In his speech, he mentioned Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, conflicts in Syria, Lebanon, the Middle East, the Tigray, Ethiopia and the Caucasus.

Leo XIV deplores the violence, calls for work to achieve peace.

"I will do everything to make this peace spread. The people want peace, and with my hand on my heart, I say to the leaders of the people: let's meet, let's talk, let's agree!" said the new pope.

According to him, war "is never inevitable" and weapons can and should be silenced, as they only exacerbate problems.