President of Finland discusses with Trump the end of the deadline for Putin

Finnish President calls his conversation with Trump "good and productive"

Alexander Stubb (Photo: x.com/alexstubb)

President of Finland Alexander Stubb held a telephone conversation with the President of the United States Donald Trump. One of the topics of discussion was Russia's war against Ukraine and the issue of a ceasefire, reported Stubb on the social network X.

The Finnish president called his conversation with Trump "good and productive."

"We discussed Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine. The deadline set by President Trump for a ceasefire is approaching," Stubb said.

He added that Finland supports all efforts aimed at an immediate ceasefire.

The presidents also discussed the issue of icebreakers, which, as Stubb noted, play an important role in ensuring security and cooperation between the allies.

"Finland has built 60% of all icebreakers in the world. We have the ability to build them reliably and quickly," he added.