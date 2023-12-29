U.S. President: Putin seeks to destroy Ukraine, must be stopped

"Putin's goal remains unchanged: he seeks to destroy Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped," declared Biden

Joe Biden in Kyiv (Photo - Twitter POTUS)

Russia's missile strike on Ukrainian territory serves as a "clear reminder" that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intends to completely obliterate Ukraine and that he "must be stopped." This statement comes from a special announcement by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Russia carried out its largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the beginning of the war, utilizing drones and missiles to target cities and civilian infrastructure, according to the statement.



"This is a stern reminder to the world that almost two years into the devastating war, Putin's goal remains unchanged. He seeks to destroy Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped," stated the U.S. President.



Biden emphasized that Russia's attack was partially repelled with the help of anti-aircraft defense systems provided to Ukraine by the U.S. and other partners.



"The American people can take pride in the lives we've helped save and the support we've provided to Ukraine as it defends its people, freedom, and independence. However, if Congress does not take urgent action in the new year, we won't be able to continue sending weapons and crucial anti-aircraft defense systems necessary for Ukraine to protect its people. Congress needs to step up and act without further delay," stated the U.S. President.



He reminded that combating Russia's aggression "touches on the entire NATO Alliance, the security of Europe, and the future of transatlantic relations."



"We cannot let down our allies and partners. We cannot let down Ukraine. History will harshly judge those who do not respond to the call for freedom," emphasized Biden.



On December 28, the U.S.



