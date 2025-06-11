Prime Minister of Poland: I will not be persuaded by anti-Ukrainian narratives

Donald Tusk believes that there are a number of anti-Ukrainian and even pro-Russian politicians in the Sejm

Donald Tusk (Photo: Rafal Guz/EPA)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he "will not be persuaded by anti-Ukrainian narratives" because he is well aware that Russia is the enemy and Ukraine is also protecting his country. He made the statement during a speech in the Sejm, which is scheduled to vote for a vote of confidence in the government on June 11, reports Ukrinform.

"I know that there are a number of openly anti-Ukrainian and even pro-Russian politicians in the Sejm. I will never allow myself to be persuaded by anti-Ukrainian narratives, because I know very well where the sources of security for Poland are. I know that Russia is our enemy and the enemy of Europe, and I know that Ukraine is fighting for our security as well," Tusk said.

At the same time, he emphasized that he would defend Warsaw's interests in relations with Kyiv in terms of history and economic issues.

The Polish prime minister reminded that the Law and Justice party, which is currently in opposition, opened the Polish border to grain from Ukraine without any control in 2022, "which exposed Polish farmers to a very great danger," as grain from Ukraine came to Poland, "flooding the Polish market".

According to him, the current Polish government has done a "great and difficult job" in this regard.

Tusk noted that he knows well how to take care of Polish security and good relations with Ukraine and at the same time "not to let himself be played".

He also acknowledged that many Polish politicians "tried to stir up anti-Ukrainian emotions on the Poland-Ukraine line in the issue of complex history." The head of government believes that his predecessors caused a lot of emotions in the historical plane, but it is his government that has achieved positive results in this area.

On June 2, the Polish presidential election was narrowly won by Law and Justice party representative Navrotsky.

On the same day, it was reported that Tusk delivered a special speech after the announcement of the presidential election results, which were won by the opposition candidate. To reaffirm the unity of the coalition, he intends to address the Sejm for a vote of confidence in the government.