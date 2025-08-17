"Putin has many demands". Zelenskyy calls for a truce before talks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Henning Bagger / EPA)

It is necessary to introduce a ceasefire, and after that to work quickly on a peace treaty, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. He told about this during the press conference in Brussels with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"First, we have to stop the killings. Putin has a lot of demands, but we don't know all of them, and if there are as many as we've heard about, it will take a long time to go through them all. And it's impossible to do that under the pressure of weapons. So, it is necessary to cease fire and work quickly on the final agreement," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy said that he and his partners would talk about this with the US president Donald Trump: "Putin doesn't want to stop the killings, but he has to."

Before the Alaska summit, Trump insisted on a truce and threatened Moscow "very serious consequences" if this does not happen. But after negotiations with the dictator Vladimir Putin the US president said that it is necessary to move to a peace agreement, and not just to a ceasefire.