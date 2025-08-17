Putin in Alaska mentioned China as one of the possible security guarantors for Ukraine – Axios
At a meeting with the US President by Donald Trump Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his readiness to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and named China as one of the possible guarantors. This was announced by... reports Axios, citing an unnamed source.
According to the publication, the mention of China in the context of security guarantees for Ukraine may mean that Putin will oppose security forces composed of troops from NATO member countries.
Earlier it was reportedthat Trump and European allies discussed possible security guarantees for Ukraine based on the principles of Article 5 of NATO.
A CNN source reported that the Alliance would not be involved in these guarantees.
- On August 11, Senator Graham said that Russia and Ukraine... will have to exchange some territories in order to stop the war, however, Kyiv must receive security guarantees to prevent Russian aggression from happening again.
- Politico reported that Trump stated to European and Ukrainian leaders regarding the willingness to provide Ukraine with security guarantees – under certain conditions.
- On August 14, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that security guarantees for Ukraine and "territorial disputes" should be part of the peace negotiations.
- August 15, Trump on the eve of his meeting with Putin in Alaska assumed / supposed / presumedthat the United States can provide Ukraine with security guarantees, but not in the format of the country's accession to NATO.
