The Russian dictator confirmed his willingness to discuss security guarantees for Kyiv.

Xi Jinping and dictator Putin (Photo: EPA)

At a meeting with the US President by Donald Trump Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his readiness to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and named China as one of the possible guarantors. This was announced by... reports Axios, citing an unnamed source.

According to the publication, the mention of China in the context of security guarantees for Ukraine may mean that Putin will oppose security forces composed of troops from NATO member countries.

Earlier it was reportedthat Trump and European allies discussed possible security guarantees for Ukraine based on the principles of Article 5 of NATO.

A CNN source reported that the Alliance would not be involved in these guarantees.