Pyongyang says the US should recognize North Korea's nuclear program

If the US fails to accept the changed reality, the DPRK-US meeting will remain a "hope," Kim Yo-jong said

Kim Yo-jong (Photo: Luong Thai Linh/EPA)

North Korea calls on the President of the United States Donald Trump to accept the new nuclear reality. A statement was made by the sister of the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and Kim Yo-jong, deputy head of the propaganda and agitation department of the Workers' Party of Korea, reports the North Korean state agency KCNA.

According to her, Washington must recognize that reality has changed since the meetings between the US president and the North Korean dictator in the past, and no future dialogue will put an end to the DPRK's nuclear program.

"Recognizing the irreversibility of the DPRK's position as a nuclear weapons state and the irresistible fact that its capabilities and geopolitical environment have changed radically should be a prerequisite for predicting and thinking about the entire future," the official said.

Kim noted that "no one can deny reality." She added that personal relations between the DPRK leader and the current US president "are not bad."

"However, if personal relations between the top leadership of the DPRK and the United States are to serve the purpose of denuclearization, this can be interpreted as nothing more than a mockery from the other side," the dictator's sister emphasized.

If the United States cannot accept the changed reality, the DPRK-US meeting will remain a "hope" for Washington, Kim said.