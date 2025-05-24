Djere Simion (Photo: Robert Ghement / EPA)

Pro-Russian Romanian politician George Simion has called on people to take to the streets after his loss in the presidential election, but said he would not take part in such actions himself, as he could be arrested, Romanian TV channel Digi24 reported.

"I urge you to come out for peaceful protests. I draw your attention to the fact that both Mr. Călin Georgescu (Simion's pro-Russian ally – Ed.) and I are being closely monitored, and every word we say is being taken out of context. Fight for Romania, because they [the authorities] are truly afraid of us. Do it peacefully. I will repeat this every time, because they want to put us in prison," Simion claims.

At the same time, the politician noted that he himself would not go to the protests, as he allegedly could be arrested during them.

"Yes, it is the right of Romanians to go out into the streets... I will not be there because they [the authorities] will use this to arrest me, outlaw us, as they threatened us, and cause bloodshed," the pro-Russian figure claims.