"Take to the streets, but I won't be there." Pro-Russian Simion addressed supporters
Pro-Russian Romanian politician George Simion has called on people to take to the streets after his loss in the presidential election, but said he would not take part in such actions himself, as he could be arrested, Romanian TV channel Digi24 reported.
"I urge you to come out for peaceful protests. I draw your attention to the fact that both Mr. Călin Georgescu (Simion's pro-Russian ally – Ed.) and I are being closely monitored, and every word we say is being taken out of context. Fight for Romania, because they [the authorities] are truly afraid of us. Do it peacefully. I will repeat this every time, because they want to put us in prison," Simion claims.
At the same time, the politician noted that he himself would not go to the protests, as he allegedly could be arrested during them.
"Yes, it is the right of Romanians to go out into the streets... I will not be there because they [the authorities] will use this to arrest me, outlaw us, as they threatened us, and cause bloodshed," the pro-Russian figure claims.
- It should be noted that in March, after Simion Georgescu's associate was banned from running in the elections, clashes occurred in Bucharest between the politician's supporters and police.
- Georgescu is suspected of supporting and joining an extremist organization that was engaged in anti-Semitic and anti-government propaganda and organized violent acts.
- On May 22, Romania's Constitutional Court rejected Simion's request to annul the vote results. The politician disagreed with the decision and called on his supporters to "fight."
- On the same day, the country's Constitutional Court officially approved the result of the second round of the presidential election, in which the pro-European mayor of Bucharest, Dan, who also supports Ukraine, won.